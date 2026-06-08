Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.41 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Annaly Capital Management worth $105,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,784 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JonesTrading reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.22.

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Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $341.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.27 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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