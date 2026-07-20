Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $123.03 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622,598 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 163,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $123,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,264,070,000 after buying an additional 6,008,090 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,869,507,000 after acquiring an additional 172,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,196,718 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $744,134,000 after purchasing an additional 514,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $561,500,000 after purchasing an additional 448,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $495,956,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.77.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FIS stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm's 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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