Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $126.63 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company $NYT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,403 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of New York Times worth $126,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in New York Times by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,640 shares of the company's stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 70.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $75.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.93 million. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. New York Times's payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $693,540.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,193,821.14. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,944.22. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: The New York Times was cited by Reuters in a major report that Meta is in talks for a potential $10 billion Anthropic compute deal, highlighting the publication’s continued influence on market-moving business coverage. Meta in talks for $10 billion Anthropic compute deal, NYT reports

The New York Times was cited by Reuters in a major report that Meta is in talks for a potential $10 billion Anthropic compute deal, highlighting the publication’s continued influence on market-moving business coverage. Positive Sentiment: The company filed motions to block Trump administration subpoenas to reporters, underscoring its willingness to defend journalists and the independence of its newsroom, which can support the brand with readers and subscribers. New York Times seeks to block subpoenas to reporters over Air Force One reporting

The company filed motions to block Trump administration subpoenas to reporters, underscoring its willingness to defend journalists and the independence of its newsroom, which can support the brand with readers and subscribers. Neutral Sentiment: The Times published a steady slate of major national, international, science, and culture stories over the past day, but most appear to be standard content flow rather than a clear new revenue catalyst.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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