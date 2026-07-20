Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $128.36 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,134 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of United Airlines worth $128,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 49.3% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 83,441 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 271,430 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $24,991,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 77,233 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.62. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. United Airlines's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Article Title

United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Article Title

Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Article Title

United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Negative Sentiment: The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Article Title

The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to United’s third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.50 to $3.50, which came in below Wall Street expectations and raised concerns that near-term profitability may soften. Article Title

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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