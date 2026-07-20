Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $131.26 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,119 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 38,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Ulta Beauty worth $131,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $430,963,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,009,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,996 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,671 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $164,364,000 after acquiring an additional 58,719 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $479.57 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.60 and a 1 year high of $714.97. The firm's 50 day moving average is $478.32 and its 200-day moving average is $562.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $712.00 to $647.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,143,919.36. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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