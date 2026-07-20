Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $132.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280,226 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Clorox worth $132,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clorox by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.8% during the first quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 6,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 47.8% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company's stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,650 shares of the company's stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $96.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.04. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $132.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $103.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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