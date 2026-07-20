Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $147.21 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Teledyne Technologies worth $147,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $694.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TDY stock opened at $636.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $626.41 and a 200-day moving average of $625.58. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $483.02 and a 12-month high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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