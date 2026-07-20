Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $148.88 Million Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595,513 shares of the bank's stock after selling 69,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $148,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the bank's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the bank's stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the bank's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.1%

TD opened at $123.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $124.87.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.11. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Toronto Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio is 49.14%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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