Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $167.49 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 105,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Entegris worth $167,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 191.3% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,886,975.88. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the sale, the director owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $186.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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