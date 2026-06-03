Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.70 Billion Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,907,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 432,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Walt Disney worth $1,695,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.9% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney’s brand strength remains visible, with multiple stories highlighting upcoming live-action adaptations, a refreshed Walt Disney World “Carousel of Progress” attraction, and ongoing family/travel demand tied to Disney parks. These reinforce the company’s ability to monetize its intellectual property and theme park assets. Article Title

Disney’s brand strength remains visible, with multiple stories highlighting upcoming live-action adaptations, a refreshed Walt Disney World “Carousel of Progress” attraction, and ongoing family/travel demand tied to Disney parks. These reinforce the company’s ability to monetize its intellectual property and theme park assets. Positive Sentiment: Playtika’s earnings call noted that “Disney Solitaire” has scaled faster than any title in the company’s 15-year history, which suggests Disney-branded mobile content is resonating strongly with players and could support licensing/value creation around the Disney name. Article Title

Playtika’s earnings call noted that “Disney Solitaire” has scaled faster than any title in the company’s 15-year history, which suggests Disney-branded mobile content is resonating strongly with players and could support licensing/value creation around the Disney name. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that Disney is attracting unusual investor attention, but the piece does not point to a specific catalyst such as earnings, guidance, or a major deal. This is more of a sentiment/visibility signal than a fundamental update. Article Title

Zacks noted that Disney is attracting unusual investor attention, but the piece does not point to a specific catalyst such as earnings, guidance, or a major deal. This is more of a sentiment/visibility signal than a fundamental update. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were lifestyle- or entertainment-oriented references to Disney parks and Disney characters, which support the company’s cultural relevance but are unlikely to move the stock on their own. Article Title

Several articles were lifestyle- or entertainment-oriented references to Disney parks and Disney characters, which support the company’s cultural relevance but are unlikely to move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Most of the day’s headlines do not show a clear financial catalyst to offset the stock’s recent weakness, so the lack of a strong positive earnings or guidance update may be contributing to downside pressure in DIS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business's 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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