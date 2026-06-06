Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $178.39 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799,343 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 47,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $178,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average of $187.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.79 and a 52-week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

See Also

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