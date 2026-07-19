Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $200.38 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 129,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of CBRE Group worth $200,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,839,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,870,413 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,337,051,000 after acquiring an additional 302,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,475,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,369,409,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,928,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,114,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,691,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,075,849,000 after purchasing an additional 403,489 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE CBRE opened at $140.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Evercore set a $169.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CBRE Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CBRE Group wasn't on the list.

While CBRE Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here