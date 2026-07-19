Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $233.91 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of Roper Technologies worth $233,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,053,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,261,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 444,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $198,061,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 726.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 408,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $181,958,000 after buying an additional 359,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $363.14 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $336.99 and its 200 day moving average is $357.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $566.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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