Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.52 Billion Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,591,375 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,265,595 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $3,522,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $446.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.64 and a 1 year high of $449.39. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $380.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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