Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.89 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,280 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Molina Healthcare worth $43,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MOH opened at $197.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $244.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $206.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $248.00 to $218.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Molina Healthcare beat Q2 earnings expectations with EPS of $1.51, and lower operating expenses helped offset weaker premium revenue and softer investment income. The company also raised its 2026 EPS outlook, which supports the long-term earnings case. Article Title

Molina Healthcare beat Q2 earnings expectations with EPS of $1.51, and lower operating expenses helped offset weaker premium revenue and softer investment income. The company also raised its 2026 EPS outlook, which supports the long-term earnings case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see some upside from current levels despite recent weakness, with Truist and RBC both saying the stock could rise into the low-to-mid $200s. Article Title

Analysts still see some upside from current levels despite recent weakness, with Truist and RBC both saying the stock could rise into the low-to-mid $200s. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s consensus recommendation remains “Hold,” suggesting analysts are not turning bullish yet, but are also not broadly negative on the name. Article Title

Wall Street’s consensus recommendation remains “Hold,” suggesting analysts are not turning bullish yet, but are also not broadly negative on the name. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and membership trends remain a concern, and multiple reports said investors were disappointed by weaker premium revenue and softer guidance even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Revenue and membership trends remain a concern, and multiple reports said investors were disappointed by weaker premium revenue and softer guidance even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been negative because Molina warned about a smaller Obamacare footprint and ongoing pressure in its Medicaid/ACA businesses, which outweighed the earnings beat. Article Title

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here