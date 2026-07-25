Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.25 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,932 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 44,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of SS&C Technologies worth $44,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $242,846,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $220,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $111,976,000 after buying an additional 1,052,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,267,717 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $198,244,000 after acquiring an additional 743,245 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

Trending Headlines about SS&C Technologies

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SS&C Technologies Trading Up 10.4%

SSNC opened at $73.88 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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