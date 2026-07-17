Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $456.42 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639,324 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of United Parcel Service worth $456,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.7%

NYSE:UPS opened at $117.16 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.10.

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United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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