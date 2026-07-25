Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,959 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 35,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Sanmina worth $48,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sanmina by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $218,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,868,209.77. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $2,678,200.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,466,600. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.00.

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Sanmina Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $208.43 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.71. Sanmina Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $288.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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