Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $485.57 Million Stake in International Paper Company $IP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,601,299 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,417,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.57% of International Paper worth $485,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get International Paper alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting International Paper

Here are the key news stories impacting International Paper this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Paper from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Tozier purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,782.50. This trade represents a 40,000.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About International Paper

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Paper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Paper wasn't on the list.

While International Paper currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here