Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $541.71 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305,441 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 584,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Zoetis worth $541,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary says Zoetis could still be a value opportunity, with one analysis describing the stock as a potential deep-value play with significant upside if the business stabilizes.

Some market commentary says Zoetis could still be a value opportunity, with one analysis describing the stock as a potential deep-value play with significant upside if the business stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Zoetis presented at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, but no major new operating update from that event was highlighted in the headlines provided.

Zoetis presented at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, but no major new operating update from that event was highlighted in the headlines provided. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a class-action lawsuit alleging securities-law violations during the Jan. 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period, with several notices urging shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff status by July 27, 2026. These repeated legal alerts can weigh on the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a class-action lawsuit alleging securities-law violations during the Jan. 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period, with several notices urging shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff status by July 27, 2026. These repeated legal alerts can weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: One article said Zoetis has underperformed its industry peers over the past year, reinforcing concerns about recent relative stock performance.

One article said Zoetis has underperformed its industry peers over the past year, reinforcing concerns about recent relative stock performance. Negative Sentiment: Investor notices from Robbins Geller, Levi & Korsinsky, the Schall Law Firm, Howard G. Smith, Bernstein Liebhard, The Gross Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others all highlighted the ongoing lawsuit, increasing headline risk for ZTS.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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