Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.14 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,419 shares of the company's stock after selling 93,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $65,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $73.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MKC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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