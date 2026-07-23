Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.94 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,037 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 18,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Universal Health Services worth $66,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,631 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

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Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.50. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.08 and a 52 week high of $246.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $213.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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