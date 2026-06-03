Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.76 Billion Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,031,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 226,412 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Tesla worth $6,759,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $423.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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