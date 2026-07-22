Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $78.60 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,345 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 28,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Cooper Companies worth $78,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $228,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,151 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $16,527,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a "sell" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.89 and a 12 month high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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