Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $827.48 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315,661 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 117,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Emerson Electric worth $827,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1%

EMR stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The stock's 50 day moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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