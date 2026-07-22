Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $83.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,297 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $83,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $445,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,718,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,389 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $254,433,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $156,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,763,543 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $203,341,000 after acquiring an additional 287,190 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 8.2%

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $157.01. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.78. The business's fifty day moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,674.56. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $826,381.08. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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