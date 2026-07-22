Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $91.59 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,525 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of The Ensign Group worth $91,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,569,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $134,660,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $78,840,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,558,675 shares of the company's stock worth $548,961,000 after buying an additional 199,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 264.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 259,917 shares of the company's stock worth $52,373,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.50.

Read Our Latest Report on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.79 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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