Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987,992 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 583,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of HF Sinclair worth $91,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,830,649 shares of the company's stock worth $775,556,000 after purchasing an additional 446,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,399,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,646,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,729,000 after acquiring an additional 235,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,947,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,910,000 after acquiring an additional 994,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.82.

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Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.3%

DINO stock opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The business's 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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