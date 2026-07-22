Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,222 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $92,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,282.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Stanley Black & Decker's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is currently 136.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

See Also

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