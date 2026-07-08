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5 Dividend Kings to Buy in July with Irristable Value and Yield

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 8, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Procter & Gamble Right Now?

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Procter & Gamble (PG)
4.6899 of 5 stars		$149.69-2.0%2.91%21.89Moderate Buy$161.47
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
2.9175 of 5 stars		$86.24-3.5%3.85%35.31Hold$88.44
Genuine Parts (GPC)
3.8705 of 5 stars		$125.21-2.7%3.39%290.88Moderate Buy$144.50
Hormel Foods (HRL)
3.2226 of 5 stars		$24.63-0.3%4.75%28.97Hold$26.00
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