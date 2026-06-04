Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 138,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Sherwin-Williams worth $532,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $296.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.20. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $289.86 and a 12 month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

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