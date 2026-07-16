Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766,614 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,851,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $7,505,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,064 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $55,085,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 53,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $602.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $535.72 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $403.36 and a one year high of $643.99. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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