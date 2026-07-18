Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,419 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 14,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Motorola Solutions worth $404,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $413.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $407.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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