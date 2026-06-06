Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 765,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $200,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 2,483,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $618,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,909 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,943,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $336,009,000 after buying an additional 555,759 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $303.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average of $349.36. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.10 and a 1 year high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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