Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,367 shares of the company's stock after selling 568,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Bloom Energy worth $187,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock worth $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,560,000. Amundi increased its position in Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after buying an additional 2,511,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $239,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Reuters article

IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Yahoo Finance article

Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Business Wire article

Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller commentary and related reports have argued Bloom may face supply-chain risks and valuation concerns, which could pressure sentiment despite the AI deal news. Barchart article

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.5%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $213.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,276.78 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.41. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $351.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. Roth Capital increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Read Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

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