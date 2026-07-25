Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,254 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of HealthEquity worth $50,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HealthEquity alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Three Seasons Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 116.7% during the first quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.2% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,522 shares of the company's stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,049 shares of the company's stock worth $25,409,000 after buying an additional 26,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18,333.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,690. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HealthEquity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HealthEquity wasn't on the list.

While HealthEquity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here