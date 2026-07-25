Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,418 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Hyatt Hotels worth $43,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,554 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,605,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,352,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,814,000 after buying an additional 193,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,153,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.8%

H stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $206.86. The firm's 50-day moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average is $170.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -534.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.29.

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Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,896,888.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,396.84. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,605. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

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