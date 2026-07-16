Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,501,869 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 3,609,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Medtronic worth $1,343,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $2,049,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775,234 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $939,009,000 after buying an additional 40,196 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 430,508 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 168,969 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.Medtronic's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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