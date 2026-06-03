Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 149,155 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,611,494 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 149,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Honeywell International worth $1,289,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 15,459.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $791,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,234 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 921.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,042,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $398,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,000 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,040,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $388,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Get HON alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.29.

Get Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $235.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.76 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The company's 50 day moving average price is $223.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honeywell International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell International wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here