Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,364,929 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,879,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 5,364,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Pfizer worth $1,512,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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