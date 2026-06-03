Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 66,557 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,443,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 66,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of NextEra Energy worth $1,079,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,816,327,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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