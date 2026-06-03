Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 927,618 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,866,075 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 927,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of Oracle worth $2,507,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $4,336,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 333.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Oracle by 32.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,809,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,556 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Oracle by 921.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $450,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.62.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle got a fresh price-target boost from UBS to $285 and a buy rating, reflecting continued Wall Street confidence in upside ahead of next week’s earnings. Read More

Oracle got a fresh price-target boost from UBS to $285 and a buy rating, reflecting continued Wall Street confidence in upside ahead of next week’s earnings. Positive Sentiment: Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, adding another signal that Oracle remains a key player in AI infrastructure buildout. Article

Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, adding another signal that Oracle remains a key player in AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Oracle continues to benefit from enthusiasm around AI spending across hyperscalers, with investors viewing the company as a potential long-term winner in cloud and AI infrastructure. Article

Oracle continues to benefit from enthusiasm around AI spending across hyperscalers, with investors viewing the company as a potential long-term winner in cloud and AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle scheduled its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings release for June 10, which is keeping investors focused on the upcoming report and guidance. Article

Oracle scheduled its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings release for June 10, which is keeping investors focused on the upcoming report and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Several technical and market commentary pieces note the stock had surged sharply before pulling back, suggesting some routine profit-taking after the recent rally. Article

Several technical and market commentary pieces note the stock had surged sharply before pulling back, suggesting some routine profit-taking after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly worried about Oracle’s AI infrastructure spending, especially after Alphabet’s large fundraising plan reignited concerns about the cost of competing in AI. Article

Investors are increasingly worried about Oracle’s AI infrastructure spending, especially after Alphabet’s large fundraising plan reignited concerns about the cost of competing in AI. Negative Sentiment: Barchart reported unusually heavy put option trading ahead of Oracle’s earnings, which may signal that some traders are positioning for downside or disappointment. Article

Barchart reported unusually heavy put option trading ahead of Oracle’s earnings, which may signal that some traders are positioning for downside or disappointment. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha note downgraded Oracle, arguing investors should focus on intrinsic value rather than speculation, which adds to the caution around the stock’s recent run. Article

Oracle Stock Down 1.4%

ORCL stock opened at $244.80 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average is $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $704.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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