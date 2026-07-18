Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,660 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 251,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.94% of Carlisle Companies worth $397,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.2%

CSL opened at $345.03 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $435.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business's 50-day moving average price is $348.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.49. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies's payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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