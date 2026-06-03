Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,581,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Pfizer worth $1,208,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $16,613,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 119.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,773 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $168,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

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Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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