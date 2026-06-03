Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 681,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Applied Materials worth $2,298,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,858,543,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 225.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,877,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $3,046,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 617.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,129,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,869,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,520,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,563,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $685,684,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts: Sign Up

Applied Materials Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $490.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $389.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50-day moving average is $399.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.46 and a 1 year high of $491.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

More Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total transaction of $116,370.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,461.60. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $507,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,944,800. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials to an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. HSBC started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Applied Materials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $470.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Materials wasn't on the list.

While Applied Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here