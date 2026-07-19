Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,495 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 57,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of NRG Energy worth $198,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $129.12 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business's fifty day moving average price is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 223.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading set a $184.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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