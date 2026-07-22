Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536,732 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,459,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.81% of Mirion Technologies worth $84,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE MIR opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.38.

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Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Further Reading

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