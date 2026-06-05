Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362,303 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Vistra worth $381,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Vistra by 7.1% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Vistra Trading Down 0.1%

VST opened at $153.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average of $161.31.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.33.

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Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,561,600. This trade represents a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,900. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Vistra

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Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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