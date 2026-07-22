Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,267 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 14,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Five Below worth $84,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its position in Five Below by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 3,948 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore set a $215.00 price target on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FIVE opened at $203.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $199.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.41. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

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