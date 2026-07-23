Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,302 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 54,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of SEI Investments worth $73,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.1%

SEI Investments stock opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 31.17%.The business had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. SEI Investments's payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

SEI Investments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SEI Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEI Investments beat quarterly EPS estimates, reporting $1.66 per share versus expectations around $1.44-$1.45, which suggests resilient execution. SEI Investments earnings report and call transcript

SEI Investments beat quarterly EPS estimates, reporting $1.66 per share versus expectations around $1.44-$1.45, which suggests resilient execution. Positive Sentiment: Revenue also came in above forecasts at $641.6 million, helping reinforce that demand and asset management activity remain solid. SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue also came in above forecasts at $641.6 million, helping reinforce that demand and asset management activity remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Operating income grew 33% year over year and operating margin improved to 31%, signaling strong cost control and operating leverage. SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Operating income grew 33% year over year and operating margin improved to 31%, signaling strong cost control and operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the positive quarter, EPS declined 11% from a year ago, so investors may watch whether earnings growth can reaccelerate in coming quarters. SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,804.81. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $4,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,825,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,549,566.75. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,332 shares of company stock worth $6,278,583. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI Investments

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Further Reading

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